Reviewed: ‘Loving Vincent’

Written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, Loving Vincent is an artistic masterpiece. The film brags big names like Saoirse Ronan, Chris O’Dowd, and Douglas Booth, but its real glory is that it is the first ever fully painted animated film. Through the combined works of more than 100 artists, the mystery of Vincent van Gogh’s death is brought to life in his own, distinct painting style, full of broad strokes and vivid colors. The only let down, however, is that the plot and the screenwriting don’t seem to meet the caliber of the art itself. Alas, who cares if the plot is a bit boring when what’s on the screen is a feast for the eyes.