There’s An App for That

New smartphone applications are always popping up, and lately in Santa Barbara, three new — and free — offerings cover a spectrum of services, from meal deals and deliveries to home searches for senior citizens.

First up: The Dealio. This app tackles the age-old question: “What do I want to eat?” From Wine Wednesday to Taco Tuesday, The Dealio wrangles offers from more than 150 restaurants and bars, including I.V. Deli Mart and Endless Summer Bar-Café, to name a few.

Next, there’s Instacart. Held up at work and need to make dinner for the family but still need to pick up some groceries? Instacart, which got its start in San Francisco, has arrived to greater Santa Barbara. Similar to online shopping, users handpick groceries and supplies from big retailers — including Whole Foods, Costco, and CVS — select a delivery time, and complete the transaction remotely. The first delivery is on the house. The service is also available at instacart.com.

Aside from food, we all need housing. And as we get older, the searches can become more difficult. The Housing Seniors app is here to help, a clearinghouse of vacancies and services in senior-care facilities countywide. “We saw a real need for families of seniors in Santa Barbara to be able to get current information on housing [facilities] and immediate vacancies, said Peggy Renker, owner of Senior Living Consultants, a for-profit company that developed the app and provides its placement services for free. “We hope this app will provide families with the information they need to conveniently research all licensed senior-housing options within our community.”