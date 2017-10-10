UberEats Eats its Way Into Santa Barbara

You may enjoy using Uber when you need to get somewhere in a hurry, but now you can use the company when you just feel like staying home. UberEats is Uber’s food-delivery platform that makes getting food as easy as requesting a ride.

The UberEats app connects you with a broad range of restaurants, allowing you to order from their full menus whenever you want. UberEats has been expanding across the nation rapidly and officially launched in Santa Barbara on October 11 with close to 30 restaurants on the platform, including On The Alley, South Coast Deli, Woodstock’s Pizza, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be launching UberEats in Santa Barbara, bringing a convenient and reliable way for people to get the food they love; opening up new economic opportunities for delivery partners; and enabling restaurants and chefs to connect with more customers,” says Ben Story, general manager of UberEats.

“Genuine Restaurant Concepts (Benchmark Eatery, Farmer Boy, and On The Alley) is honored to be a launch partner with UberEats,” says owner John Bennett. “We are very excited that our customers are now able to enjoy our various menu items utilizing the quick and convenient service of UberEats. We look forward to adding our other restaurants, Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara and Brophy Bros. Ventura, to the delivery service in the near future.”

Visit ubereats.com. Find more of Restaurant Guy John Dickson’s stories at santabarbara.com.