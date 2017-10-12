Dems — Spoiled for Choice

It must be obvious to the left-leaning mayoral candidates that by splitting the progressive vote among themselves, they are setting the stage for an unacceptable candidate to have an easy path to victory. Leaving us spoiled for choice on Election Day could leave our community spoiled for good the day after. The majority of Santa Barbarans want to be represented by a Democratic mayor — but unless the candidates join forces to make sure that happens, the people of Santa Barbara may well lose big.