Voting in Santa Barbara’s city elections has now begun, and our city faces a choice. There is no clearer decision on the ballot than Hal Conklin for mayor.

Hal has spent decades making Santa Barbara a better, cleaner, and safer city, and his experience sets him head and shoulders above the other worthy candidates in this race.

Santa Barbara is a wonderful place to live, but it faces real challenges that are going to require careful consensus and real leadership. Traffic, housing, safe neighborhoods, our environment — all of these pose urgent and complex questions that can’t be solved by sound-bites or catering to special interests.

Hal’s list of both qualifications and accomplishments on these issues dwarf any other candidate. More importantly, it is Hal’s unique capacity and commitment to bringing the community together and get real work done that sets him apart.

In his previous term as mayor, Hal was able to address crises like gang shootings that rocked our community, as well as big projects like the creation of the Arts District and preservation of Stearns Wharf. This is the kind of vision and voice that we need going forward, which is why I and many others are saying “Hal Yes” this month. Cast your ballots now.