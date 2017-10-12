WEATHER »
Zach Gill treated passersby on State Street to an impromptu solo gig on the Indy piano, as part of the annual Pianos on State installation.

Brandon Yadegari

Zach Gill Rocks Pianos on State

Famed Keyboardist and Goleta Resident Tickles the Keys on the Indy-Sponsored Piano

On Thursday, the popular singer and keyboardist Zach Gill, who fronts the jam band ALO and plays in Jack Johnson’s band, entertained passersby and the digital masses watching on Facebook by making his annual stop at the Pianos on State installation.

The UCSB grad and Goleta resident sat down at the the Santa Barbara Independent–sponsored piano on the corner of State and Canon Perdido streets, and busted out a number of tunes, both originals and covers.

Watch the performance below, live from the corner of State and Canon Perdido.



