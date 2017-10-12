Santa Barbara Vintners Start NorCal Wildfire Fund

Late on Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation partnered with Direct Relief to raise money for their Northern California counterparts who are affected by the raging wildfires in Sonoma, Napa, and Mendocino counties. As of press time, they’ve raised nearly $9,000 in less than 24 hours, and all are encouraged to contribute to their efforts. One-hundred percent of the money raised will go to Direct Relief’s ongoing work in these counties.

“The wine community is very tight, and when we became aware of such devastation, and the great extent of the number of people affected, we felt compelled to help,” said the foundation’s president Steve Fennell, winemaker at Sanford Winery. “The Santa Barbara Vintners has had such a strong relationship with Direct Relief for two decades, and as they were already on the ground, providing much needed medical and humanitarian aid to the victims, we decided the most rapid and efficient support would be through this amazing organization.”

To contribute, visit directrelief.org/sbvintners.