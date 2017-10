Meet Princess! Princess is a very loving girl with a heart of gold. She was relinquished to us by no fault of her own and is awaiting another family to sweep her off her feet. She will bring joy, happiness and lots of laughter to the lucky individual who gets to call her family.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG