Woman Veers off 101 in Early Morning Traffic Fatality

Just north of Garden Street, a 28-year-old woman veered off the southbound 101 for unknown reasons, and collided with a tree early Friday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The California Highway Patrol reports she was from Atascadero and was driving a black 2013 Subaru Crosstrek. The incident took place around 1 a.m. when traffic was light, on a stretch of highway with three lanes. None were blocked during CHP’s investigation, which continues into the cause of the accident. Her name will be released after her relatives have been notified, CHP Public Information Officer Jon Gutierrez said in a statement.

[UPDATE] The identify of the deceased is Jordan Marie Conklin, 28, of Malibu, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.