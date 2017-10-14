Schmoozing with Bill Murray and Jan Vogler

On October 6, UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) brought Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends to the Granada Theatre for their New Worlds performance. The beloved American actor and comedian and the distinguished German cellist presented an intriguing and amusing evening of literature, song, and music. Murray was narrator and singer to the accompaniment of Vogler’s Stradivari cello, Mira Wang’s violin, and Vanessa Perez’s piano. The performance showcased the core of American values in literature and music, with plenty of light notes, including when the entire audience was singing and swaying along to Porgy and Bess’s “It Ain’t Necessarily So.”

Afterwards, Arts & Lectures Leadership Circle members ascended to the Top of the G, Dan and Meg Burnham’s exquisite 4,000 square foot penthouse, for a delightful reception with the stars. Guests mingled on three levels, including the rooftop deck with stunning 360-degree views. Chef Michael Hutchings was on hand creating decadent offerings and libations flowed freely.

A&L Director Celesta Billeci welcomed the 60 or so guests and thanked the event sponsor and venue hosts Dan and Meg Burnham, Corporate Season Sponsor Sara Miller McCune (Sage Publications), sponsors Paul Johnson and Tim Nightingale (Northern Trust) and sponsors Kirstie Steiner and John Groccia.



Billeci thanked the performers for merging two of A&L’s audiences together: its classical music audience and its intellectual audience, who, according to Billeci, comes out for the best lecture series on any college campus in the country. Murray continued to entertain the guests with sporadic comic outbursts.

Murray thanked Billeci for getting he and his colleagues here and remarked on how “it’s a beautiful city and a beautiful crowd” and that they have really enjoyed working here. He also commented with approval on the Santa Barbara vodka he had been served. Vogler thanked the audience for all the positive energy, which he noted is especially important to them because this is the start of their tour, which goes on to Carnegie Hall later this month.

For more info about Arts & Lectures, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

