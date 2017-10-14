Governor Jerry Brown and the Democratic Legislature recently signed legislation to make California a sanctuary state. We have all heard the horror stories of illegal felons committing horrible acts, and one even happened a little too close to home. Kate Steinle was a CalPoly graduate who was shot by an illegal immigrant in San Francisco who had been deported seven times and had over five felony convictions.

Law enforcement has been adamantly against making California a sanctuary state from the start. The Santa Barbara County sheriff, Bill Brown, expressed his opposition to the law, saying, “[I]t’s a hazardous law for Californians and people sworn to protect and serve Californians and we would like to see it changed”. So why won’t Salud Carbajal back our law enforcement and take a stand against sanctuary cities?

I attended Representative Carbajal’s Town Hall in Morro Bay, and when asked about sanctuary cities, he just referred to it being a state rights issue. I am sorry Rep. Carbajal, but that answer simply won’t work. The voters have already seen you go against our law enforcement by voting against common-sense legislation like Kate’s Law. We need to know if you are for creating a safety net for illegal felons in our cities. Losing one life is a life too many and if another incident happens, the blood will be on your hands.