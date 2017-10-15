Thank You for Rescuing Matilda

I would like to commend April Crowell and David Coyle.

My son has a large motor home and was at 5-Points to get his medicine at CVS. He had to wait for his medicine and return again. The last time he was there, the guards banged so hard on the door that the cat bolted when he opened the door. He was threatened that the police would come and take the motorhome, so he left before finding the cat. I went up there from Anaheim and posted 30 or more posters with the cat’s picture on it. Almost all the stores and apartment offices were happy to display the posters.

One week later I received a call from Susan Stanfield who volunteers at ASAPcats.org saying she had seen the cat but was unable to catch it. At least we knew she was alive.

A week and a half after the cat, whose name is Matilda, escaped, we received a call from April and David saying that they had seen the cat and would try to catch her. April did after three attempts. David sent us pictures to be sure it was the correct cat. Going beyond what we expected, April, who is a groomer at For Paws salon on State Street, defleaed and bathed the cat. They even had a carrier for Matilda, who was exhausted.

When I went back to get the cat, Susan Stanfield and Vasanti Fithian and her husband joined in to see Matilda off. They had arranged a search team in the event it was the wrong cat.

We are so grateful to them for catching Matilda. They made us want to visit Santa Barbara again.