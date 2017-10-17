Dee Elias is looking for your undivided attention. On October 22, the Santa Barbara artist and business owner will present Backyard Shorts FilmFest, an evening of short films (as the title suggests) made by area filmmakers. “Our mission is to benefit our local emerging filmmakers by providing a platform to showcase their original work and creative talents,” Elias said.

Last July, Elias began accepting submissions, and a flood of entries came in from all over Santa Barbara County — as well as a few from Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo. Although the entries had to be 20 minutes or less, there were no restrictions on prior filmmaking experience or specific genre. As such, the festival program is diverse. Films selected vary from documentary to narrative to experimental to music video. One entry, titled Low Power, is an animated short created by Dos Pueblos High student Jayevin Abad. Well-known actor and Santa Barbara resident Jeff Bridges makes an appearance in one of the short films, titled SOhO Music Club Tour of Alan Kozlowski Photography. Elias will also present her short, Confessions of a Beatlemaniac, based on her experience of being a Beatles fanatic.

Although Santa Barbara has the notable S.B. International Film Festival, Elias believes there is a dire need to honor area talent. “[Backyard Shorts] celebrates and supports these artists who put their heart and soul into a film,” she said. “This could potentially become an annual event for our community.”

The festival takes place Sunday, October 22, 12:30-8:45 p.m., at The Hitchcock (371 S. Hitchcock Wy.). See backyardshorts.com.