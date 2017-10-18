WEATHER »
The five mayoral candidates are facing off in front of an at-capacity crowd at the Garvin Theater.

Brandon Yadegari

LIVE: Five Mayoral Candidates Debate at SBCC

Moderated by the Independent and KCRW, Candidates Face Off

By

Streamed live, mayoral candidates Cathy Murillo, Bendy White, Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, and Angel Martinez are facing off in a live debate at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theater. Moderated by Nick Welsh of the Independent and KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian, the debate covered a broad range of issues impacting the Santa Barbara community.

Newsmaker host and Independent columnist Jerry Roberts live-tweeted the debate as well.



