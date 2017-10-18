Brandon Yadegari
The five mayoral candidates are facing off in front of an at-capacity crowd at the Garvin Theater.
LIVE: Five Mayoral Candidates Debate at SBCC
Moderated by the Independent and KCRW, Candidates Face Off
Originally published 7:00 p.m., October 17, 2017
Updated 11:41 p.m., October 17, 2017
Streamed live, mayoral candidates Cathy Murillo, Bendy White, Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, and Angel Martinez are facing off in a live debate at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theater. Moderated by Nick Welsh of the Independent and KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian, the debate covered a broad range of issues impacting the Santa Barbara community.
Newsmaker host and Independent columnist Jerry Roberts live-tweeted the debate as well. Find his commentary below:
