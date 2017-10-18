LIVE: Five Mayoral Candidates Debate at SBCC

Streamed live, mayoral candidates Cathy Murillo, Bendy White, Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, and Angel Martinez are facing off in a live debate at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theater. Moderated by Nick Welsh of the Independent and KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian, the debate covered a broad range of issues impacting the Santa Barbara community.

Newsmaker host and Independent columnist Jerry Roberts live-tweeted the debate as well. Find his commentary below: