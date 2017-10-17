Pampered-Pet Travel Tip

For most of us, the decision whether or not to take our dog along on vacation goes something like this: He’s great in the car and super fun at the beach, but what if we want to go out to a nice dinner, a museum, or a baseball game? Plus, we’ll have to find a pet-friendly hotel. No matter how pampered our pooches might be at home, most overnight trips, unless they involve camping or bunking with friends, are enjoyed sans Fido. The Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, however, has set out to change all that with its swanky West Hollywood location, across from Beverly Center and fetching distance from posh Rodeo Drive.

Given the chance to check out the Sofitel’s new VIP (Very Important Pet) Package, my trusty canine companion, Scout, and I jumped in the car southbound with the wind in our hair and our heads out the window. Well, at least one of us.

The Sofitel’s concierge greeted Scout like royalty, with gourmet doggy biscuits and the assurance that pets are permitted anywhere on the property. Scout took that invitation to heart as we explored the chic décor of the movie-set-themed lobby.

Sarah Sinclair

Once ensconced in our room, top-shelf accoutrements included a king-sized pillow-top bed, a rainfall shower, and a view of the Hollywood sign out the French doors. Scout was outfitted with her own B&G Martin dog bed, and her dinner was held aloft in a designer metallic bronze wire feeder.

The room-service menu featured gourmet pet selections, including hand-cut steak with baby carrots, but we opted instead for the Granville just down the street. For an extended stay, we could have utilized nearby D.O.G. Pet Boutique & Daycare, where Sofitel has arranged a discounted rate for daycare and dog-walking services.

Perhaps it was a coincidence that both Scout and I slept a blissful nine hours that Friday night, or maybe it was due to the rarefied Beverly Hills air. In any case, we headed home well rested and glowing from the top-dog treatment to which Scout — and her master — could certainly become accustomed.

The Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills welcomes pets to stay in guest rooms at no extra charge. For details, call (310) 278-5444 or visit sofitel-los-angeles.com.