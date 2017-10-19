The Bunny View

We are writing this letter to add some facts about the Santa Barbara Humane Society, which was the subject of recent article in the Independent. Our organization, Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), has operated at the County Animal Shelter next door to the Humane Society for 25 years.

We are aware of criticisms that the Humane Society has not done all it could for homeless dogs and cats. However, credit should also be given where credit is due. We at BUNS are very grateful for the help that the Humane Society has provided to BUNS in making Santa Barbara County a no-kill County for rabbits.

During the past 12 months, the Humane Society has been spaying and neutering rabbits for BUNS at vastly reduced costs to BUNS. Their veterinary staff is very professional and has made every effort to be helpful to us. We are very pleased with the work they have done.

The Humane Society also makes their facilities available for our monthly Basic Bunny and Guinea Pig Class and Hoppy Hour event. We would be hard pressed to find such suitable facilities elsewhere in our community.

The Humane Society has made other changes in recent years to provide better care for its dogs and cats.

We are fortunate to be in a community where many nonprofits and also our County Animal Services department work together to help animals and each other. The Humane Society has served Santa Barbara for 130 years. We wish them success in searching for a new director and hope this will provide an opportunity for further changes and even greater collaboration with other members of the animal welfare community.

Kimmy Swann is president of the Board of Directors for Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.