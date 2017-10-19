Best of Santa Barbara® 2017: Drinking

Coffee House The French Press Multiple locations, thefrenchpress.com By the looks of The French Press’s patio, most Santa Barbarans are more than sufficiently caffeinated. Owned by Dune Coffee Roasters, The French Press transformed from a small shop to a Santa Barbara establishment in just a few years. It opens at 6 a.m. The service is always fast. With three locations, it’s the easiest place in town to book a meeting. Keep in mind that you will definitely run into someone you know. Finalist: Handlebar Coffee Roasters By Paul Wellman

Tea Selection

Vices & Spices

3558 State St., 687-7196, vicesandspices.net

You can’t find more little glass jars filled with tea leaves than you can at Vices & Spices. There are more than 50 varieties. It’s a small, mellow place, perfect to enjoy a cup of whatever you want. The jasmine pearl green tea and the Assam tara tea are the most popular. (For coffee drinkers, try the Obama blend, made with coffee beans from Kenya, Indonesia, and Hawai‘i.) It’s tucked away on upper State Street ​— ​don’t miss it.

Finalist: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Juicery

Juice Ranch

Two locations, juiceranch.com

If you’ve had enough coffee for the day, or want to boost your Southern California identity, head down State Street to Juice Ranch. The pressed juices, in glass milk-style bottles, come in every color of the rainbow, especially green. If you can’t decide, the fun names ​— ​The Yoda, Dandy Liver, Fennel in the Machine ​— ​might help you narrow it down.

Finalist: Pressed Juicery

Smoothie Bar

Blenders in the Grass

Multiple locations, drinkblenders.com

At Blenders, you can pretend you’re on a juice cleanse, but really you’re enjoying a milkshake made with enough calories to get you through the afternoon. Add whey protein, chia seeds, bee pollen, and more for no additional charge. If you want to limit calories, they offer shots of wheatgrass and fresh juices, including orange, apple, ginger, parsley, garlic, spinach, and more.

Finalist: Backyard Bowls

Happy Hour

Enterprise Fish Co.

225 State St., 962-3313, enterprisefishco.com

When your friends call to say they’re grabbing a drink at Enterprise, don’t think twice about whether or not you have time to meet them. With well cocktails at $5.50 a bucket, they aren’t going anywhere. Margaritas are $5.50, as well. If you’re a beer drinker, 20-ounce draught beers are six bucks. For hors d’oeuvres, get the steamed mussels, popcorn shrimp, fried calamari, shrimp quesadilla, or poke, all nine bucks or less.

Finalist: Lure Fish House

Beer Selection on Tap

Funk Zone Spot

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

116 Santa Barbara St., 880-3364, lamadog.com

There’s a new Dog in the Zone, and he’s got a lot of friends. Lama Dog was named after owner Pete Burnham’s Tibetan mastiff, and it’s got some of the same loveable qualities attributed to that noble breed, like being independent and intelligent. Fortunately for us, this Funk Zone spot also has an incredible revolving selection of top-quality craft beers, along with hard-to-find bottles and Norbert Schulz’s nifty street-food-style restaurant, the Nook, nestled right inside its Waterline location. The Dog’s personable staff of beer-loving adventurers will be sure to cater to your every whim, whether it involves IPAs, porters, stouts, sours, or all of the above.

Finalist: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

S.B. County Brewery

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Multiple locations, figmtnbrew.com

When Fig opened in the Funk Zone in 2013, patrons rejoiced over cheap, tasty beer; free pretzels; and the relaxed indoor/outdoor atmosphere. Since then, several breweries have mimicked its successful model. And even though it’s only been a few years, many of its beers ​— ​Hoppy Poppy, Hurricane Deck, and Lizard’s Mouth ​— ​have become staples in Santa Barbara. Go with friends, or make new ones sitting solo at the bar. Either way, you won’t have a bad time.

Finalist: M.Special Brewing Company

Valley Tasting Room

Demetria Estate

6701 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos, 686-2345, demetriaestate.com

Demetria Estate traces its name and heritage to Greece, where founder Jack Zahoudanis grew up on a farm. The winery, one stop on Foxen Canyon Road, is named after Demeter, the Greek goddess of harvest and agriculture. Its pinot noirs have received high reviews by wine critics, specifically the 2014 label. For wine tasting, Saturday is the busiest day, so if you’re bringing a big group of friends, call ahead.

Finalist: Sunstone Vineyards & Winery

Urban Tasting Room

Municipal Winemakers

22 Anacapa St., 931-6864, municipalwinemakers.com

Eleven years ago, Municipal Winemakers became one of the first tasting rooms in the Funk Zone, when the neighborhood was still mainly an artist enclave. Now, though dozens of wine-tasting rooms exist there, Muni has still been voted the best. What’s new is that owner Dave Potter now produces wine ​— ​with French and Australian influences ​— ​in downtown Santa Barbara at The Mill on Haley Street. He still sources locally from a dozen different vineyards.

Finalist: Corks n’ Crowns

S.B. Wine Tour Company

Captain Jack’s

564-1819, captainjackstours.com

If you don’t think you’ve heard of Captain Jack’s, you’ve certainly seen the bright-yellow convertible jeep zipping around town before heading up to the Santa Ynez Valley for an afternoon of wine tasting. There’s nothing like a cool afternoon wine buzz enhanced by the wind in your face. It beats the claustrophobia of a limo, and it’s for sure cheaper than a DUI.

Finalist: Santa Barbara Wine Country Tours

S.B. County Winery

Margerum Wine Company

813 Anacapa St., 845-8435, margerumwines.com

At Margerum Wine Company, paying close attention to every aspect of the process seems to come naturally. Raised on family trips to France and in the fertile atmosphere of his parents’ various kitchens, founder Doug Margerum continues to approach the wine business with deep curiosity and a passion for its distinctively personal and seasonal aspects. “The wine business is very collegial,” he writes; “we enjoy our customers and our competitors.” He attributes the consistency with which his team produces exceptional wines to maintaining an optimal scale of production, one at which, he says, “We can touch and know the wine as it is raised to the bottle ​— ​the antithesis of mass production.”

Finalist: Grassini Family Vineyards

By Paul Wellman