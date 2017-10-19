Best of Santa Barbara® 2017: Eating

Salad Bar

Savoy Café & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St., 962-6611, thesavoycafe.com

With over 41 delicious and incredibly healthful ingredients to pick from, including an entire farm’s worth of vegetables, house-roasted meats, and homemade dressings, it’s no surprise why Savoy Café & Deli ranks as our readers’ favorite salad bar, and has year after year. Cofounder Paul Shields expressed deep gratitude to his loyal customers. “We simply wouldn’t be able to be doing what we love without all the support, encouragement, and appetites that everyone brings to us day after day!” he said. “Thank you to all who continue to fuel your bodies with clean, green salads!”

Finalist: Chuck’s of Hawai‘i

Chinese Restaurant

China Pavilion

1202 Chapala St., 560-6028, china-pavilion.com

Dim sum and then some ​— ​for chowing down on Chinese eats, China Pavilion is the place to go. Our readers love the bounty of dumplings, buns, wraps, and rolls that head chef Peter Chen whips up with exceptional skill, along with an exhaustive menu of favorites, from orange chicken to steamed fish to authentic Szechuan hot pots. Serenely beautiful décor and a kind serving staff add to the charm in the Chapala spot, with its atmospherics heightening the savory flavors.

Finalist: Mandarin Palace

French Restaurant

bouchon

9 W. Victoria St., 730-1160, bouchonsantabarbara.com

According to our readers, bouchon c’est magnifique for whipping out classic dishes like salade Lyonnaise, French onion soup, and seared sea scallops with a Santa Barbara wine country twist. Just as our American Riviera recalls the French coast but with an incomparably Californian climate and vibe, locals and world travelers alike love how bouchon blends the culinary cultures. “Chef Greg Murphy has the best of both worlds,” says proprietor Mitchell Sjerven, as he combines classic techniques and “an abundance of local products” to help “elevate ‘old-school French’ to a fresher, more localized approach that modern diners crave.”

Finalist: Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro

Indian Restaurant

Flavor of India

3026 State St., 682-6561, flavorofindia.net

A perennial favorite, Flavor of India has drawn the admiration of readers for over two decades. That must be some good karma there, or at least some very good food. Its all-you-can-eat lunch buffet remains a great deal, its curries are as creamy and delicately spiced as they come, and vegans will go happy here with the very veggie-forward menu. With other Indian restaurants having come and gone in Santa Barbara, it’s all the more a testament to Flavor of India’s quality that it continues to be our readers’ favorite.

Finalist: Tamira

Italian Restaurant

Ca’ Dario

37 E. Victoria St., 884-9419, cadario.net

In 2017, Ca’Dario celebrated its 20th anniversary, and 20 years on, the trattoria remains an enduring favorite for exquisite northern Italian food. While it’s known for its bubbling-hot-fresh pizza and rich, rustic ravioli, Dario Furlati says it’s his restaurant’s staff that deserves the real credit. “They have helped keep the consistency of food and service. The award should go to them,” he says. With Goleta and Public Market expansions expected in the coming months, readers will have even more Ca’Dario to choose from. Mangia!

Finalist: Via Maestra 42

Mexican Restaurant

Salsa

Los Agaves

Multiple locations, los-agaves.com

“Mil gracias!” say Los Agaves owners Carlos and Christian Luna to our readers, who picked the ever-expanding S.B. staple as their favorite Mexican restaurant in town. Calling it “an incredible honor,” the owners thank “our dedicated team of employees that work so hard every day, our loyal customers that we are lucky to call friends, and the great communities that we are proud to be a part of.” And part they are: With more locations than ever, there’s hardly a corner in town where you’d be bereft of their delicious burritos mojados, salmon tacos, and extensive salsa bar. From happy customers, the gratitude is mutual.

Finalist: Los Arroyos

Pizza

Rusty’s Pizza Parlor

Multiple locations, 564-1111, rustyspizza.com

My next-door neighbor has Rusty’s Pizza delivered at least three times a week. It’s delicious, tasty, and always on time. There might be as many Rusty’s Pizza delivery cars as there are taxis in the city of Santa Barbara. With seven locations from Carpinteria to Goleta, Rusty’s is always just a short drive away. If you decide to dine in, you will for sure share the space with AYSO teams, Little Leagues, and boys’ and girls’ 6th birthday parties.

Finalist: Olio Pizzeria

Thai Restaurant

Your Place

22 N. Milpas St., Ste. A, 966-5151

“We did it again after 34 years of being the ‘best,’” says co-owner Kris. Year after year, Your Place has been the place for Thai in S.B. according to our readers, who crave its curries, drunken noodles, and sumptuous soups. The Eastside institution earns extra props for its fabulous décor. As for its recipe for success, it’s pretty simple. “People like our food, and we are proud of it,” Pawana says. “Thank you, and we love you!”

Finalist: Tap Thai Cuisine

Sushi Restaurant

Arigato Sushi

1225 State St., 965-6074, arigatosb.com

A temple for creative takes on sushi, Arigato is still spoken of with unparalleled reverence among raw-fish fanatics years after its opening. From the Fiesta roll, with its spicy kick, to the delicately drizzled bluefin tuna carpaccio to the Rincon Magic sushi pizza, Arigato’s oh-so-S.B. reimaginings of classic sushi make it the no-brainer destination for refined raw and seared offerings. Chef and owner Bill Kaneko, the culinary wizard behind these creations, says he and the restaurant staff gladly accept the award with “honor” and “pride.”

Finalist: Sakana

Seafood Restaurant

Clam Chowder

Brophy Bros. Clam Bar & Restaurant

119 Harbor Wy., 966-4418, brophybros.com

Always jam-packed with diners clamoring for its clam chowder (a perennial Best Of winner), fish ’n’ chips, and fresh, raw oysters, the popular Brophy Bros. ranks as the seafood favorite for our readers. Whether it’s savory grilled offerings like sea bass or swordfish or crunchy fried shrimp and calamari, the seafood’s served straight-up here and best enjoyed with one of Brophy’s marvelous Bloody Marys. With sweeping views of mountains and mariners unloading their day’s catch, the Bros.’ sunset-perfect atmosphere assures the crowds will remain happy as clams.

Finalist: Lure Fish House

