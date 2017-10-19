Santa Ynez Valley Residents Accuse Supervisor Das Williams of Conflict-of-Interest

In response to conflict-of-interest accusations, County Supervisor Das Williams said on 10/17 that after last November’s election, he accepted $18,000 from the Chumash for an effort to prevent rape and deaths in Isla Vista. “Would I take a contribution to use on a cause like that?” he asked. “Absolutely.” The money, he said, was transferred to the I.V. Community Services District campaign. Williams was criticized by a number of Santa Ynez Valley residents for accepting about $171,000 from Native American tribes throughout California since 2009, when he was elected to the State Assembly.

Santa Ynez resident Alex Jones has charged Williams should recuse himself from voting on the proposed deal with the Chumash on Camp 4, the 1,400-acre property in the valley. Williams refused. The agreement would require the tribe pay $178,000 annually to county coffers, among other terms. The county would drop civil litigation against the tribe’s proposal to annex Camp 4 for housing.