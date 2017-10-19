Vote for Cathy

If you’ve attended the council meetings leading up this election, Cathy Murillo’s the choice for mayor.

First, we’re losing Mayor Helene Schneider, who after the many occasions I have protested, earns my knee in gratitude.

Next those council meetings were rife with racial tensions and misconceptions regarding the city’s direction. Partisan politics was never so climactic. It’s no wonder citizens and incumbents alike were always looking higher up the political ladder.

Will you be voting for the most vetted in that venture? Those mocking each other with age? Those who can’t retire because they spend their lives on other causes?

I found both parties’ senior veterans proved most experienced in showmanship and underhanded tactics. I found them lacking in real connection with the community. “Downtown” money made sure of that.

That was definitely Murillo’s thorn in the side. She’s always the frontline when it came to debates. After which Bendy White and the others always seemed wiser and more partisan. It was in my opinion a farce. Like they always say, nothing moves fast at City Hall.

I sincerely hope she’s coy enough to take the coming political rope-a-dope. Maybe my old adversary can give her advice on that.