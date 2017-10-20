Carol Anne is super smart, super cute and loves to run around and visit everyone!

To meet Carol Anne, as well as other bunnies as well as guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits. B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: BUNS

Follow B.U.N.S. on facebook at: BUNSFB and you’ll receive health alerts in the area.

Due to the heat and humidity – flies, fleas and mosquitoes are everywhere. Please check your outdoor animals for fly strikes and keep your pets properly medicated for fleas. This year there has been a severe flea infestation due to the heat.