Young Man Jumps from Isla Vista Cliffs

A 19-year-old Santa Barbara City College student suffered major injuries Sunday night after leaping from the Isla Vista cliffs. Members of the I.V. Foot Patrol were walking by Walter Capps Park on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive around 10:30 p.m. when they saw Anthony Palleschi run and jump over the fence separating the park from the cliffs, Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover said in a statement.

The officers ran to the nearest set of stairs leading down to the beach and found the student facedown in the surf. He appeared to have major head trauma, but the rising tide forced them to move Palleschi up the beach. He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. Why Palleschi jumped off the cliff remains unknown.