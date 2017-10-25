Game of the Week: October 28th

The Channel League championship is at stake in this Saturday-night showdown by the beach. Dos Pueblos (7-1 overall, 2-0 league) has rolled to seven consecutive victories and established itself as the favorite by routing Ventura 35-7 in its league opener. The Chargers feature a massive defensive line and a secondary that has intercepted 20 passes. Offensively, quarterback Jake Ramirez leads them in rushing and passing. Cyrus Wallace has caught five TD passes in just four games. Santa Barbara (5-3, 2-0) has a potent passing attack triggered by junior quarterback Frankie Gamberdella, but the defense rose to the occasion last week in a 10-9 victory at Ventura. Linebacker Jacob Forney stopped Ventura’s two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. Gamberdella and swift receiver Natani Drati did connect for their ninth TD of the season against the Cougars. 7pm. La Playa Stadium, S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. $3-$8. Call 966-9101 x5010.