Courtesy & Paul Wellman
Bella Vigna and Henry Hepp
S.B. Athletic Round Table: Athletes of the Week
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Bella Vigna, Dos Pueblos golf
She won her fourth Channel League individual championship by eight shots, firing a 1-over par 145 for 36 holes at Soule Park.
Henry Hepp, SBHS football
The senior middle linebacker was at the heart of the Dons’ defense at Ventura, registering 18 tackles in their 10-9 victory.
