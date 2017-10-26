Allan Hancock Joining with SBCC’s College Promise

Starting in fall 2018, Allan Hancock College will launch a multitiered approach to providing one year of tuition- and fee-free schooling to all students who complete high school within the district. As early as 5th grade, students will be encouraged to think long-term about college, where financial aid will assist graduating high schoolers from the region. The final phase of the Hancock Promise will focus on students completeing a two-year degree or transferring to a university. With Hancock’s program joining Santa Barbara City College’s SBCC Promise, every public high school student throughout the county will have an inexpensive path to higher education. Since last year, the number of colleges in California offering a promise program has doubled to nearly 50.