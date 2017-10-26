Amgen Finish Line Returning to Santa Barbara

The Amgen Tour of California will be conducting one of its most exciting stages in Santa Barbara County again in 2018, when the 13th annual cycling race will power up Gibraltar Road to cross the Stage 2 finish line atop La Cumbre Peak on May 14. It’s the ninth time, and sixth year in a row that Santa Barbara has hosted part of the more than 600-mile-long tour. This year’s event begins on May 13 in Long Beach and concludes on May 19 in Sacramento, with stops in Ventura, King City, San Jose, Stockton, and South Lake Tahoe. There is also a women’s race that runs May 17 to 19 and covers 150 miles in three stages.

Here’s what the Stage 4 start looked like back in May: