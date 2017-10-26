Carbajal and Limón Endorse Murillo

In the five-way race for mayor of Santa Barbara, Cathy Murillo received key endorsements from two Democratic elected officials just a couple weeks shy of Election Day. Salud Carbajal, U.S. Representative for Santa Barbara’s 24th Congressional District, and Monique Limón, assemblymember for the state’s 35th Assembly District, both released statements on Wednesday supporting Murillo for mayor.

“What makes it significant, is that Salud Carbajal actually lives on the Westside. And Monique Limón grew up on the Eastside,” Murillo said. “Salud knows the good work I’ve been doing in our own neighborhood,” she added, “and I did office hours at the Eastside Library during my first term when I represented the larger city and spent time there. To have their support means a lot to me.” Murillo is currently the city councilmember for the Westside’s District 3.

On Wednesday, Murillo’s Facebook page posted both Carbajal and Limón’s endorsements. Limón acknowledged that “there are a number of respected community leaders in the race,” but she said she endorsed Murillo after “assessing the political landscape” and cited the importance of Murillo’s values “that will drive policy decisions for the future of Santa Barbara.” Carbajal called Murillo a leader and praised her as an “effective advocate and unifier of our many distinct Santa Barbara neighborhoods.” He also recognized her strong environmental credentials and public safety record.

On Sunday, October 22, a poll sponsored by Jerry Roberts, at newsmakerswithjr.com, put Republican Frank Hotchkiss, also a city councilmember, in the lead with 19 percent. Murillo followed with 16 points. (The poll, of 400 registered voters who voted in the last city election or had registered since, had a 5 percent margin of error.) This poll ignited efforts by the Democratic Party, which has endorsed Murillo, with Santa Barbara Chair Gail Teton-Landis writing, “It is now time for all Democrats to unify around Cathy Murillo.” Perhaps the most notable number in Roberts’s poll, however, was the undecided vote, which came in at 40 percent.