Earthquake Shakes Lompoc

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, U.S. Geological Survey reported a moderate — 4.3 magnitude — earthquake about 16 miles southwest of Lompoc. It was 2.7 miles below the earth’s surface. No reports of damage or injury have been made, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management. But students were evacuated out of classrooms in the city following the quake. The quake was felt as far away as downtown Santa Barbara. The oil platforms off the coast, which all happen to be shut in, were not impacted.



