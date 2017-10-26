Feasting on a Trio of Tasty Titles

The death of the paper-based book has been greatly exaggerated. In fact, printed books have been on an upward swing in sales since 2014, according to the Association of American Publishers, while digital books have been slipping dramatically. That holds true in the culinary world, where a steady stream of exciting new projects are best enjoyed while held in your hands.

Here are three such books published by Santa Barbara–area authors recently that are worthy of your attention.

‘The Tiny Mess’ of Great Food from Small Kitchens: Mary Gonzalez and Maddie and Trevor Gordon Publish Colorful, Creative Recipe Book

New Version of ‘Sing and Cook with Andy LoRusso The Singing Chef’: 25th Anniversary Edition Includes Recipes Old and New, Songs to Sing, and More

Exploring ‘Unique Eats and Eateries of Santa Barbara’: Geneva Ives Pens Book About Both Popular and Hidden Restaurants