Make Happiness and Cheer

Dear Neighbors,

I don’t know about you, but I have had it with all the bad news. It doesn’t feel like this has been a very good year for our country.

So we decided to write this note in an effort to brighten things up. One house, one block, one neighborhood at a time.

Starting with our own blocks. Let’s break out holiday lights like never before. For Thanksgiving, Christmas, Chanukah …

And maybe we can spread the idea to other streets. All over Santa Barbara, all over California. If somebody knows how to use Facebook and social media — whatever that is — maybe this could even go viral without anyone catching something.

There. We’ve done our part. We’re all on the same team here. Let’s go for it. It’s our country. Let’s make a statement. Let’s light it up.