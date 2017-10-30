Cookie is a tiny spayed female Chihuahua mix, weighing just a little over 6 lbs., and she is a youthful 8 -10 yrs. old. Cookie loves, people, kids and other dogs. She loves a good lap and to snuggle. She is sometimes lively and energetic but also calm and enjoys nap time. Cookie loves going for short walks, and she is housetrained. Cookie will be a wonderful companion for a special person, couple or family. For inquiries about adopting Cookie, please call K-9 PALS at 805-570-0415.

K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to the K-9 PALS website: K9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.