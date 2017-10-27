Pot Stench in Carp a Hazard

The issue of marijuana-growing operations near Carpinteria High School emitting an extremely pungent odor is known, and it’s getting much worse.

My daughter attends Carp High. She’s a great kid, no drama, doesn’t complain much, engaged, and good student. But when I ask her about school, the first thing she mentions is how strong the smell is, how distracting it has become because it is hard to breathe, and the odor gives her headaches. She states teachers are having the same issue as well as other kids.

I have been dropping her off every day at school this year, and every day, that odor grows stronger and more unbearable. Today was the worst day yet, and I now cannot allow my daughter to continue attending school there under good conscience.

We live in Franciscan Court, and the stench gets so strong in the area that it bothers my wife, my other child, and me. It gives us headaches, and we have to close up the windows. On the worst days, closing the windows is not enough.

Having to deal with this issue at home is one thing. To have it be so bad at the high school, it is just ridiculous that nothing is being done. This has gone on for long enough. If kids are complaining about not being able to breathe, sneezing, burning eyes, and headaches because of this, there are definitely health concerns. At the very least, this has become a serious nuisance and detrimental to a positive learning environment. It’s time to take meaningful action and do something.

I have written to elected officials, the school district, the air quality district, social services, and the media in the hope that you will hear my plea and do something. At the very least, direct me to the right people who can.

How can local leaders, local farmers, officials, and parents continue to let this get worse? Take a couple days, go to the high school at 8 a.m., roll down your windows on your way there, get out and walk around. Experience what the students and faculty have to go through. Talk to them. You’ll find out for yourself how serious of a problem this is.