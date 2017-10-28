Three Drug Overdoses Avoided by Use of Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths were avoided in Orcutt and Isla Vista this week as Sheriff’s deputies quickly administered Naloxone to three unconscious young men. Deputies responded on Tuesday to a call on the 4400 block of Kenai Court in Orcutt around 6:30 p.m. and found two men, ages 20 and 21, unconscious with depressed breathing. Both symptoms and circumstances indicated drug overdose. After giving intranasal Naloxone to both men, they regained consciousness and were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The second incident occurred on Isla Vista’s Trigo Road on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. Deputies found a 19-year-old UCSB student unconscious with shallow breathing and indications of opioid overdose. Intranasal Naloxone successfully blocked the narcotic effect, and the revived man was taken to the hospital.

By April 2017, all Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Barbara County had been trained to administer Naloxone, marketed as Narcan, and were equipped with the life-saving drug. Last year, at multiple agencies countywide, the antidote was given 50 times.