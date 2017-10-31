Embezzlement Investigation Adds Forensic Auditors

Following the news that former County Public Works employee Lynn Hogan allegedly embezzled $1.7 million, last week the county hired Clifton Larson Allen LLP to conduct a forensic audit. The Glendora firm will meet mostly with Public Works staff to “ascertain and confirm the extent of the alleged theft,” said County CEO Mona Miyasato. The cost of the audit is $84,000, according to Miyasato, and the work should be completed at the end of the year. Prosecutors allege Hogan issued hundreds of checks to a large group of acquaintances over a period of nine years. There are eight other suspects in this case. Most appeared in court for arraignment last week, but the hearing was postponed until January.