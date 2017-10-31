Go Full Vegan

I was initially pleased to see that the Independent had published an article (on the cover no less) about plant-based food in local restaurants. Upon reading it, however, I was disappointed. Plant-based means exactly what it implies— food derived from plants, not cheese, buttery bread, or honey. Any aspiring chef can slather butter, cream, and cheese on something to make it tasty. It takes more skill to make a delectable dish using only plants.

Why not showcase establishments that know plant-based cuisine like Mesa Verde, The Honey B, and Green Table along with the usual butcher-to-table places that were presented. I hope that soon every restaurant in the area will have at least one fully vegan offering on the menu.