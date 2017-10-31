More Facts Wanted

Hal, no. We need less innuendo, more facts — please.

If, in your endorsement of Hal Conklin, you imply Angel Martinez is a racist because he “mistakenly” registered with the American Independent Party, which, in your opinion, is openly racist, you should explain why. You also implied Frank Hotchkiss is a racist, or at least acutely insensitive, by mischaracterizing a letter he wrote about the internment of Japanese Americans. Frank was merely making the point that critics of internment played the race card, while internment was actually a national defense necessity after Pearl Harbor — not racism.

You negatively imply Angel Martinez is a rich outsider, like President Trump. Notably, Angel ran a publicly held company, while Trump ran a privately held company — two drastically different situations. Running a public company requires leading by consensus, i.e., working with board members and shareholders — similar to a mayor working with councilmembers at the pleasure of voters.

You praise Bendy White as a champion of saving neighborhoods but ignore the fact that he sold out Oak Park and parts of the Samarkand neighborhoods by voting for the massive Cottage Hospital expansion. With the housing “crisis” at the fore, Bendy White’s vote to effectively destroy housing in favor of a Cottage Hospital monstrosity is certainly not saving neighborhoods.

Most busy readers won’t take the time to read the actual letter by Frank, or research the American Independent Party. Rather many will rely on your disingenuous attempts to mislead them.

Editor’s Reply: We cite Angel Martinez’s mistaken party affiliation as an example of his unfamiliarity with the arena he hopes to enter. Our comments on Frank Hotchkiss stand.