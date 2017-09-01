Forest Service Offers Women In Wildfire Program

Application deadline is September 18 for a U.S. Forest Service training camp for women interested in firefighting careers. Hosted by Los Padres National Forest, the six-day Women In Wildfire program — which starts Sunday, December 10, in Santa Barbara County — requires mandatory attendance, with lodging and meals provided. Participants will be paid a basic rate during their training.

“Individuals selected for the program will gain basic knowledge of incident management, firefighting techniques … safety [and] fire behavior,” according to a press release. “Field exercises will be part of this valuable hands-on training. Participants will also receive leadership and career development training.”

After successfully completing the training camp, participants will be eligible to apply for entry-level seasonal wildfire positions that often involve “carrying heavy equipment, operating fire apparatus, working near heavy machinery, and using hand tools, such as shovels, Pulaskis, and chainsaws, sometimes in highly stressful situations,” according to the Forest Service.

For more information, start here.