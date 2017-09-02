New SBA-Seattle Flight Service

It’s a little smoky from all the fires but about 10 degrees cooler in Seattle, which can now be reached in about two and a half hours out of Santa Barbara Municipal Airport as of this week. September fares started at $114, according to the airport, though a quick search turned up prices in the $200 and $300 range. Flights depart at 3:35 p.m., and service is to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport via an Alaska Air Boeing 737.

The addition of the Seattle service increases direct flights out of Santa Barbara on larger airplanes, adding to American’s Airbus 319 flights to Dallas and United’s addition of service to San Francisco and Denver via Airbus 319s and 320s. The airport states passenger capacity is expected to increase 10 percent this year.