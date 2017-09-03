Pity the poor prez. When qualities such as honesty, integrity, and compassion were being handed out, he smirked and said, “Nope, I don’t want ‘em.” Thus, the prez we have. Trump cares only about his “brand,” his world-wide empire, gorgeous immigrant brides — just for himself of course, and providing tax cuts for corporations and his super-rich buddies. But not one drop of concern for regular folk. When he gets to the Pearly Gates, will he point to his billions and say, “Let’s make a deal — how much will it cost me to get in?”