9/8-9/9: College Women’s Volleyball: UCSB Thunderdome Classic

The Gauchos will play three matches on their home floor after spending the last two weeks in Waco, Texas, and Logan, Utah. Sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins recorded a phenomenal 36 kills in a match against Florida State at the Baylor tournament in Waco. The only UCSB player to top that was Gaucho Hall of Famer Roberta Gehlke with 38 kills in 1999. Two hometown women are key players for the Gauchos — junior setter Lexi Rottman (Santa Barbara High) and sophomore hitter Chloe Allen (San Marcos High), who had career highs of 24 kills and 15 digs against Florida State. Fri.: UCSB vs. Yale, 10am; UCSB vs. USC, 7pm. Sat.: UCSB vs. Arkansas, 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit