A Is for Activism

Chinelo Ufondu, a global studies major who’s been moonlighting as our digital media intern and sprucing up the photo presence throughout independent.com, wanted to talk about DACA in this space, not herself. “If you know any Dreamers,” she said, referring to young people on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, “ask them if they need help. It costs $495 to renew a DACA application,” she explained, “and they have until October 5 to file,” which renews their ability to work through 2020. This applies only to those whose applications expire by March 6, 2018. For the rest, she said, they’re no longer eligible, and no new applications will be processed. Allies are needed.