DACA Was Unconstitutional

On Tuesday, it was announced that Pres. Trump had officially rescinded DACA but given Congress six months to address the issue. It was the right move.

In our system of government, the legislature makes laws, the Executive Branch enforces the law, and the Supreme Court gives its opinion on whether or not certain laws are constitutional and legal.

Why did DACA have to go? According to George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley (a liberal), “In ordering this blanket exception, President Obama was nullifying part of a law that he simply disagreed with … If a president can claim sweeping discretion to suspend key federal laws, the entire legislative process becomes little more than a pretense … The circumvention of the legislative process not only undermines the authority of this branch but destabilizes the tripartite system as a whole.”

In other words, his actions were inconsistent with the Constitution’s separation of powers. In simple terms Obama’s actions were unconstitutional.

The ball is now in Congress’s court.