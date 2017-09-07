Santa Barbara Filmmaker Drops New Edit

These days, with distribution channels wide-open and free, followers of surf-world footage regularly get treated to collections of tropical eye candy. Arguably, the otherworldly imagery of Santa Barbara photographer and filmmaker Morgan Maassen ranks among the sweetest. With this batch, Maassen shot all of it from or beneath the ocean’s surface. “I am super excited to share my newest video, Water II, a collection of some of my favorite visuals I’ve shot recently in the sea,” he said.







