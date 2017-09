Tux is a handsome man who would fit very well with an active owner. He needs someone who can give him proper guidance when meeting new people and going out into the world. No cats for this pup, (or Guinea Pigs.) He loves to run around and play and just snuggle with his people. We hope to find him his forever home soon!

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta.