We Must Speak Out Against Racism

In August, Congressmember Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) — along with Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) — introduced a resolution to censure Donald Trump for refusing to condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists in his shameful response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The resolution also calls for the removal of the white nationalists Trump employs in his own White House — Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka were among them, and they’re now gone, but white nationalist hate-monger Stephen Miller remains in a top advisor role and must still be removed.

We already have 115 Democratic cosponsors of the censure resolution. Now we need you to tell Congress to formally censure Donald Trump by moving this vital legislation forward.

We must hold Trump accountable and show the country and the world that his kowtowing to racists is not the American Way. But only if we all speak out together.