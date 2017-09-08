Sheriff Brown on the Hot Seat

Frank Rodriguez with CAUSE (left) and Sheriff Bill Brown discuss Senate Bill 54 at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara town hall meeting.

Santa Barbara County Jail ranked 25th in the nation in hold requests filed by immigration authorities, according to a report recently released by a nonprofit, Immigration TRAC, affiliated with Syracuse University. Notably, Santa Barbara County Jail finished ahead of the county jails in Ventura and San Diego counties. Those counties have two and eight times the population of Santa Barbara County, respectively. ICE “detainers” prepared for Santa Barbara County Jail in March 2017 quadrupled from the same one-month time period in 2014, according to the report. The number jumped from 21 to 86. Currently, ICE “detainers” function as requests for certain foreign-born inmates who will be released from county jails. A federal judge found the practice of holding inmates longer than their local sentences was illegal. Neither an ICE spokesperson nor Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown could confirm TRAC’s data. The numbers that are available complicate the picture further. According to internal records, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office shows fewer ICE requests than TRAC’s data. In March 2017, the Sheriff’s Office said it received 31 requests from ICE, according to the department. TRAC Immigration showed 81. By Paul Wellman

Sheriff Brown offered several explanations as to why Santa Barbara County Jail might receive a seemingly disproportion number of ICE requests. First, he said, California is the most populous border state. Second, some counties such as Los Angeles have many correctional facilities, which would distribute the number of ICE requests across those local agencies, he added. That would make them all appear lower on the list of the top 100 compiled by TRAC Immigration.

He added that ICE has more resources in Santa Barbara County than other areas. Both the Santa Maria ICE field office and the Lompoc federal prison are located here. “Chances are they can get to our facility sooner,” he said.

Immigration TRAC obtained the information after suing the Department of Homeland Security because the federal agency failed to provide the public records requested.

An ICE spokesperson claimed the agency only tracks detainers by region. In the Los Angeles region, made up of seven counties, ICE placed nearly 18,000 detainers from last October through June.

Though Santa Barbara County Jail has just a tiny fraction of those detainer requests, UC Davis law professor Holly Cooper said Santa Barbara County is “one of the most watched counties in the nation in terms of how it is [dealing with] immigrants” due to the county’s small population and high TRAC ranking. Cooper, who advises the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office and agencies throughout the state, said Brown’s custody staff has played a very active role in assisting the deportation of immigrants.

Brown does not deny that his agency cooperates with ICE. On Thursday night, immigrant rights activists hounded Brown about this fact at a town hall held at the Unitarian Society. Brown served on a panel with Frank Rodriguez of CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy) and Rich Sander of Uffizi Order, a nonprofit that advocates for marginalized populations, to discuss Senate Bill 54. The state measure, formally known as the California Values Act, is commonly referred to as the “sanctuary state” bill.

The law was inspired by the Trump administration’s hard line on immigration enforcement. It would limit cooperation between local law enforcement officers and federal ICE agents. The bill passed the state Senate on party lines, and is expected to reach the state Assembly next week. September 15 is the last day for any bill to be passed.



The bill has garnered considerable attention. Last week, supporters rallied in front of Governor Jerry Brown’s house. Proponents include numerous immigrant rights groups, the ACLU of California, and Equality California. Opponents include state associations for police chiefs, the district attorneys, and the Peace Officers Research Association.

By Paul Wellman