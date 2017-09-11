Bank Robber Suspected in Nine Thefts

The man suspected of robbing four Santa Barbara County banks since April is now also wanted by the FBI and Los Angeles police in nine robberies. Law enforcement has dubbed the man the “Seasoned Bandit,” and bank surveillance tapes apparently show the same middle-aged man with salt-and-pepper hair wearing a hat and sunglasses passing notes to tellers and threatening to use a gun. He is accused of taking money from bank tellers in Newhall, Valencia, and Stevenson Ranch, as well as in Carpinteria and Santa Maria. His last five robberies were of credit unions, the first the Golden 1 Credit Union in Goleta in July.

The most recent bank robbery attributed to this individual was of the Coast Hills Credit Union in Santa Maria last Wednesday. That credit union was also robbed on August 22, and the suspect, Robert Earl Adam, died after being shot by a Sheriff’s deputy, a shooting that is under investigation.

Law enforcement officials request the public’s help in identifying the “Seasoned Bandit” by contacting police in any of the cities involved. The FBI can also be called in Los Angeles: (310) 477-6565.