There’s the President on TV

Sending more children to war

Laying them on a sacrificial table to

Be rendered limbless, sightless, deaf

Physically, emotionally, mentally damaged

And we watch the President on TV

Expounding the heroic sacrifices

Made in the past

Urging these innocents on to be the next

Immolation

He pretends to care for veterans

While promoting cuts in social services

Let them live in homeless shelters, wheelchairs

Filth and degradation

A sign of our nation’s appreciation

Seventeen years in Afghanistan

Diplomacy now dismissed because

It doesn’t bomb

The hell out of the Taliban or Isis

Innocent civilians be damned

The President taunts the terrorists with

Dangerous rhetoric that fuels their fire

And we watch the President on TV

As his base applauds

Hatred, violence, White Supremacy,

KKK, Neo-Nazi hatred

all in the name of free speech

Everything that undermines decency and integrity

And we watch the President on TV