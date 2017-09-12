There’s the President on TV
Sending more children to war
Laying them on a sacrificial table to
Be rendered limbless, sightless, deaf
Physically, emotionally, mentally damaged
And we watch the President on TV
Expounding the heroic sacrifices
Made in the past
Urging these innocents on to be the next
Immolation
He pretends to care for veterans
While promoting cuts in social services
Let them live in homeless shelters, wheelchairs
Filth and degradation
A sign of our nation’s appreciation
Seventeen years in Afghanistan
Diplomacy now dismissed because
It doesn’t bomb
The hell out of the Taliban or Isis
Innocent civilians be damned
The President taunts the terrorists with
Dangerous rhetoric that fuels their fire
And we watch the President on TV
As his base applauds
Hatred, violence, White Supremacy,
KKK, Neo-Nazi hatred
all in the name of free speech
Everything that undermines decency and integrity
And we watch the President on TV