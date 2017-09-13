9/16: High School Football: Lompoc at Santa Barbara

The mighty Lompoc Braves (3-0), ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 3, make their only South Coast appearance in this Saturday-night special. They pounded the Dons last year, 64-0, but Santa Barbara (2-1) hopes to make it closer this time with a revived offense. Quarterback Frankie Gamberdella has passed for 10 touchdowns in the last two games. Lompoc’s Toa Taua is a destructive force on both sides of the ball. With long, flowing hair over his No. 35, the 5’10”, 210-pound senior is averaging 16 yards a carry. Against San Marcos last week, Taua carried the ball just three times and stormed 169 yards, scoring three touchdowns. 7 p.m. La Playa Stadium, S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. $3-$8. Call 966-9101/ ext. 5010.