A Clean Sweep

We’re lucky. About twice a week, it feels like spring around here because Jesus Sanchez has been through our offices. For roughly the past dozen years, he’s been cleaning up our act, saving us from ourselves and the messy people in our offices who have yet to make a two-point shot at their wastebasket or never notice when their coffee cup dribbles from the kitchen to their desk. Jesus has also been spreading his meticulous skills further afield lately. His JJ’s Cleaning Service, named after himself and his son, Jesus Jr., officially celebrated its first year in business, and he now works from Ventura to Isla Vista. You can find out more in our classifieds section on page 64.